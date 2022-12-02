Next TV reports: “The National Hockey League said it launched its first free ad-supported streaming channel on The Roku Channel. The NHL Fast Channel will show highlights, condensed games plus archived content. It will also feature NHL Original Production programming like Welcome to the NHL, NHL Bound and documentaries featuring the game’s top players and teams. Leading into tentpole events such as the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the NHL FAST Channel will feature event-specific content to get fans geared up for these marquee dates on the NHL calendar.”

