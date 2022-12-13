Venture Beat reports: “Infinite Reality, a company that takes companies into the metaverse, announced plans to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The company plans to raise at least $128 million at a valuation of $1.85 billion. Per the agreement, Infinite Reality would combine with Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NBST), a publicly traded company that serves as an investment vehicle. Infinite Reality said it is working with some of the world’s biggest brands, including Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, to foster immersive virtual experiences and new monetization opportunities in Web3-enabled showrooms and events.”

Read More