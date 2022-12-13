Variety reports: “Tubi has signed a content deal with entertainment company CJ ENM, the streamer announced on Monday. The partnership will launch with over 75 Korean films, dramas and K-POP series, totaling 500 hours of content, and will be added as a branded curation to Tubi’s non-English content offering. The move comes as Tubi’s Korean programming viewership has grown over 25% year-over-year on the platform, according to Tubi. Beginning in December, viewers will be able to stream projects including “Squad 38,” “Reply 1994,” “Hogu’s Love,” “The Chronicles of Evil,” “A Werewolf Boy,” “Hindsight,” and eight seasons of “M Countdown.” Additional titles will be added in 2023.”

