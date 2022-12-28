Engadget reports: “TikTok is now banned on any device owned and managed by the US House of Representatives, according to Reuters. The House’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) reportedly told all lawmakers and their staff in an email that they must delete the app from their devices, because it’s considered “high risk due to a number of security issues.” Everyone detected to have the social networking application on their phones would be contacted to make sure it’s deleted, and any future downloads are prohibited.”

Read More