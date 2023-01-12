Digital Music News reports: “Dr. Dre has reportedly sold a sizable chunk of his music rights — at a juicy multiple — to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group.

Outrageous music IP acquisition deals ground to a halt last year — though not entirely. The tail end of ’22 featured rumors of a high-priced deal between Justin Bieber and the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Song Capital. Now, those who ‘forgot about Dre’ in the IP acquisition frenzy are being reminded of his lucrative catalog holdings.”

Read More