VGC News reports: “In December, Amazon Games announced that it will publish the next Tomb Raider game. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon is also bankrolling a new Tomb Raider film and TV show, with the latter being written by Fleabag Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The site’s sources claim Amazon has teamed with dj2 Entertainment for a blockbuster rights deal to make a new Tomb Raider movie.”

