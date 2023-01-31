The Verge reports: “Spotify’s number of premium subscribers increased to 205 million as of December 31st, the company announced in today’s earnings release, representing a 14 percent increase year-on-year. That helped increase its monthly active users (MAUs) to 489 million, a 20 percent rise. That’s above its guidance from last quarter, when it said it expected to reach 202 million premium subscribers and 479 million MAUs.”
Home Applications Spotify Is First Music Streaming Service To Surpass 200M Paid Subscribers