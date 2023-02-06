Tech Crunch reports: “Last year, Snap shut down Zenly, a popular social mapping app it acquired for over $200 million in 2017, despite the fact that Zenly still had 40 million active users and growing. Users were understandably upset. But now, Zenly co-founder Antoine Martin says he’s returning to the social app market with the launch of a new company called Amo. The former Zenly CEO is working with ex-Zenly managing director Michael Goldenstein and others on Amo, whose goal is to fix the problems with today’s social networks by focusing on connecting real-world friends, not the whole world.”

