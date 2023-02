VGC reports: “Krafton, the South Korean video game holding company behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, is setting up what it calls its “first Canadian AAA game studio” in Montréal. The studio, which will be named Krafton Montréal Studio, is being led by Patrik Méthé, a former game director at Ubisoft Montréal. Méthé was best known for directing Far Cry 3, 4, 5 and New Dawn, as well as Rainbow Six Extraction.”

