Next TV reports: “U.S. consumers will watch more video on digital sources like Netflix, YouTube and TikTok than on linear TV for the first time in 2023, Insider Intelligence predicts. In 2022, the research company said, consumption by U.S. adults of digital video platforms “nearly caught up to TV time,” with consumers spending an average of 3 hours and 2 minutes per day watching digital video and 3 hours and 7 minutes watching linear TV.”

