Music Business Worldwide reports: “Amazon Music says it has entered into ‘a collaboration’ with generative AI music company Endel for the latter company to produce wellness playlists using its AI tech. The Berlin-based AI sound wellness app was founded by a collective of developers and artists. It runs a cross-platform ecosystem of AI-powered apps that produce personalized sounds to help people focus, relax, and sleep.”
Home Applications Amazon Music Strikes Playlist Partnership With Generative AI Music Company Endel