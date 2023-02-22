Coin Desk reports: “MultiversX said Thursday it is partnering with Tencent Cloud to help the company expand its Web3 products. Tencent Cloud is the cloud component of the massive Chinese tech company’s portfolio, which also includes messaging app WeChat. MultiversX, previously known as Elrond, recently rebranded to focus on its metaverse initiatives. Tencent, which has previously worked in spaces such as gaming and audiovisual tech, will utilize the network to deploy a suite of blockchain-based products.”

