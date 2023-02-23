Digital Music News reports: “AI-powered audience-management startup Rivet has reportedly raised $500,000 in pre-seed capital – and relocated to Chicago – as it prepares to launch out of beta later in 2023. Rivet’s half-million-dollar pre-seed round just recently came to light in a piece penned by the managing editor of Lagos-headquartered outlet TechCabal. (In keeping with what appears to be a growing trend, the release was published in its entirety on LinkedIn.)”

Read More