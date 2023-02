The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Pennywise the Dancing Clown is coming to HBO Max. The streamer has given a straight-to-series order to a drama based on Stephen King’s beloved horror novel It. Filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (who made the successful big-screen adaptations It and It: Chapter Two) and Jason Fuchs (It: Chapter Two) are on board the project from Warner Bros. Television.”

