Music Ally reports: “You may be tempted to roll your eyes at the news that certain playlists on Spotify will only be available to people who’ve bought certain NFTs. But bear with us: the streaming service’s latest test may have wider implications. Spotify is working with a group of NFT collections including Fluf, Moonbirds and Overlord, as well as Universal Music Group’s Kingship virtual artist. Coindesk has the story, including the announcements by those NFT partners.”

