The Verge reports: “Twitch has a new “experiments” support page where it will share details on many of the experimental features it’s testing on its platform. The Twitch experiments page explains some of the ways the company tests new features and has a list of some of the tests it’s currently running, what they change, and how long the experiment will last. The company says it will update that list monthly.”
