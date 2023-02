Deadline reports: “Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav called games core to the merged company’s strategy as its latest, Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world, action role-playing game has sold more than 12 million units and hit $850 million in sales globally and 280 million hours played in its first two weeks of launch. That confirms the open-world, action role-playing game as a major hit for Warner Bros. Games.”

