Venture Beat reports: “FaZe Clan announced that it has signed its first all-female professional esports team that will compete in the Valorant league. The lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture said the team is a ground-breaking moment for FaZe and the gaming industry. The new team, which will compete under FaZe’s Valorant banner is comprised of pro players Jennifer “refinnej” Le, Emma “emy” Choe, Vannesa Emely “panini” Emory, Madison “maddiesuun” Mann and Diane “di^” Tran.”

