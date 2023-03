Music Business Worldwide reports: “The US recorded music industry generated USD $15.9 billion in 2022. That’s the headline stat from the Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) 2022 Year End report, which, published today (March 9), shows that on a retail basis, recorded music revenues in the US (money spent on streaming subscriptions, as well as physical and digital music), grew 6.1% YoY, the market’s seventh consecutive year of growth.”

