The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Opening today and representing an investment of $10 million in seed funding, the University of Southern California is launching a new Center for Generative AI and Society to research and explore the impact of artificial intelligence on education, media and society. “USC is uniquely positioned to understand and influence how this emerging technology is changing the ways we live, work and play,” said USC president Carol Folt.”
