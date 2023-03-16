The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount+ will launch the “Basic Plan,” its first mobile-only plan, in Brazil and Mexico on April 18 as it looks to broaden its potential consumer reach with a lower-priced offering in markets with high smartphone usage. “This new offering is part of our broader strategy to scale Paramount+,” Marco Nobili, executive vp and international general manager for Paramount+, said on Thursday.”

