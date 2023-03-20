Variety reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery is giving a league of would-be providers of TV-audience measurement its own appraisal. After tapping Comscore, iSpot.TV and VideoAmp last year to help build a new suite of technologies that will help count viewers across linear, digital and connected television, the big entertainment company is paring down its provider list when it comes to those whose work will be used in transactions.”
Warner Bros. Discovery Won't Use iSpot To Develop Transactions For Ad Deals