Music Business Worldwide reports: “Warner Chappell Music has announced a new partnership with Limited Edition Music, LLC to sign and develop emerging songwriters in the alternative, rock, pop, and alternative country spaces. Greg Sowders, WCM’s SVP of A&R and Catalog, will continue in his current role, while also leading Limited Edition Music alongside former WCM A&R executive, Marc Wilson.”
