Deadline reports: “Guinness World Records, the iconic British institution that has been running for nearly 70 years, has launched its first ever TV channel. Guinness World Records and the recently-launched GWR Studios have tied with U.S. streamer Atmosphere on the FAST network. Shows such as GWR original Guinness World Records: Gone Viral will launch on the network along with a number of shows that focus on sports or fitness record-breaking.”

Read More