CBR reports: “Critical Role announces its partnership with the popular immersive drama podcast Midst. Posting to the Critical Role blog, the company revealed it had partnered with the anonymous Midst trio known only collectively as the Third Person for its first stories outside of Matt Mercer’s D&D world of Exandria. Additionally, Critical Role will launch new, remastered audio versions of the previous season along with “beautiful, lightly-animated video editions” of all episodes.”

