VGC reports: “Epic Games has acquired Brazil-based Horizon Chase and Wonderbox studio Aquiris for an undisclosed sum. The studio, which Epic first invested in in early 2022, will be the foundation of the company’s first Latin America studio, Epic Games Brasil. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the city of Porto Alegre, Aquiris is joining Epic to work on its blockbuster Fortnite series.”

Read More