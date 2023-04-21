Broadband TV News reports: “Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels will generate revenues of $6.3 billion in the current year, according to research from Omdia. The United States, which is by far the largest market for FAST channels, will be responsible for 80% of revenues. However, Omdia predicts the UK, Canada, and Australia to be major growth contenders with rapid expansion expected over the next four years.”

Read More