VGC reports: “On Friday, the company said it had signed a 10-year agreement to stream Xbox PC games, as well as Activision Blizzard titles should the acquisition close, with Spanish cloud gaming platform Nware. “While it’s still early for the emerging cloud segment in gaming, this new partnership combined with our other recent commitments will make more popular games available on more cloud game streaming services than they are today,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith.”

