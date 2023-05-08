Push Square reports: “Concrete Genie team PixelOpus, which is a first-party developer part of PlayStation Studios, has put out a tweet saying it’s being closed down. The post reads: “Dear friends, our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end. As we look to new futures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate players who have supported us, and our mission to make beautiful, imaginative games with heart. We are so grateful!” In a statement to IGN, Sony confirmed PixelOpus will be shuttered on 2nd June 2023.”

Read More