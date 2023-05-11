The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Podcasting had a more sober 2022 — at least when it came to advertising. According to a report from the Interactive Advertising Bureau, released on Thursday ahead of the Podcast Upfront presentations, total ad revenue for the podcast industry reached $1.8 billion during 2022, falling short of the $2.1 billion figure that the IAB had forecasted in its previous advertising revenue study.”
