The Hollywood Reporter reports: “All films in the Indiana Jones franchise are coming to Disney+ later this month as part of a shared rights deal between Disney and Paramount. Though Disney acquired the future franchise rights to Indiana Jones in 2013, the first four films — Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — remained under the control of Paramount and, as a result, have not been available to stream on Disney+.”

