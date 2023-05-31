The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Ashé Audio Ventures, the newly created podcast label from Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions and Maurício and Katie Mota’s Wise Entertainment, has reached an exclusive multi-project deal with Audible. Scripted and unscripted original audio programming from Ashé will begin releasing its first titles in 2024. The projects are expected to include genres like self-development and audio theater, with a focus on work from up-and-coming talent.”

