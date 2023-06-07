Yahoo! reports: “RTFKT, the design studio best known for creating virtual and digital sneakers, has signed with CAA to explore film and TV projects based on the company’s IP. The studio, pronounced “artifact,” was created in 2020 by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le and Steven Vasilev amid the frenzy around NFTs, digital collectibles and the metaverse. In early 2021, the company raised $8 million in seed funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz, at a valuation of $33.3 million before getting acquired by Nike at the end of the year for an undisclosed sum.”

