Music Ally reports: “Swedish startup Snafu Records launched in 2020 as an ‘AI-enabled music label’, with the AI’s role being to scrape and analyse data from streaming and social services to identity promising human artists. Having raised $2.9m of funding then from investors including ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog, now the company has raised a new $7m round of equity and credit funding led by Pophouse Entertainment.”

