Variety reports: “The 2023 Streamy Awards amassed 15 million views across all digital platforms in its first 48 hours, setting a record as the most watched show in the event’s 13-year history. The awards ceremony took place on Aug. 27 in Los Angeles. This year’s Streamy Awards, hosted by YouTube star MatPat, broke the show’s 2021 record of 9.7 million views and more than doubled the average show viewership — 6.4 million views — across the 2020-2022 shows.”

