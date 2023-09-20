Music Ally reports: “When Music Ally first started writing about the podcasting industry, a common refrain was that music licensing was an almighty headache for podcasters. “Rights are a disaster,” as one speaker put it at our 2019 ‘Pod Only Knows’ event with the BPI. However, in recent years a number of companies have emerged with catalogues of licensed (or at least production) music for podcasters to use. The latest deal in that space involves one of those startups, Slip·Stream, and independent podcasts firm Acast.”

