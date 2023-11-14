The Hollywood Reporter reports: “As the video platform YouTube is rolling out generative AI technology to its creators, it is also placing new guardrails on the technology’s use. The company on Tuesday set new rules on content created with the help of generative AI, including rules that crack down on videos that use someone else’s likeness, and giving music labels the ability to remove videos that feature the voice or a well-known musician or performer created without their permission.”
