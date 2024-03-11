GamesBeat reports: “UG Labs has raised $7 million in funding to infuse conversational AI and voice interactivity into games for kids. Tel Aviv, Israel-based UG Labs has raised the round led by Amiti Venture and MoreVC, with participation from Mediatek, along with private angels. UG Labs has introduced a novel approach to game design, incorporating voice interactivity and conversational AI using proprietary algorithms and data.”

Read More