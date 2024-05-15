Next TV reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery announced new advanced advertising products marketers can buy on its Max streaming service during its upfront presentation Wednesday. The new capabilities include shoppable ads, advanced contextual targeting and interactive video formats. The theme of Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront was “Make It Happen Here,” emphasizing the company’s ability to meld its programming and marketing solutions for advertisers.”
Warner Bros. Discovery Shows Off Advanced-Ad Offerings On Max (Upfronts)