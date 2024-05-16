GamesBeat reports: “Activision is starting Elsewhere Entertainment, a new game studio working on an all-new franchise in Warsaw, Poland. The new studio team is hard at work creating a brand new narrative-based intellectual property. It’s an internal studio, owned by Activision, which is part of Activision Blizzard and itself part of Microsoft Xbox. And it’s not working on a game in the Call of Duty universe.”
Activision Starts Elsewhere Entertainment Game Studio In Poland