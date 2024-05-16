Music Ally reports: “We’ve been covering various AI-music projects from Google and YouTube for years now. This week at the former’s I/O developer conference we got a peek at what’s coming next from the Googleplex in this space. ‘Music AI Sandbox’ is described as a suite of tools that “helps musicians make music in unprecedented ways”. It’s a collaboration between Google’s AI division DeepMind and YouTube, and its big reveal was accompanied by demos of songs created with it by musicians Wyclef Jean, Justin Tranter and Marc Rebillet.”