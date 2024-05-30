GamesBeat reports: “The Xai Foundation, the core contributor to the gaming-centric blockchain network, Xai, has partnered with Sequence on tools for Web3 game devs. Xai Builder is a comprehensive Web3 development platform powered by Sequence technology. Xai Builder provides a unified development environment that simplifies game creation on Xai, supporting a variety of game engines like Unreal and Unity, and enables developers to quickly deliver high-quality gaming experiences across multiple devices.”

