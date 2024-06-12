GamesBeat reports: “Blockchain tech and gaming company Polygon announced that its community has voted to unlock the equivalent of $640 million worth of tokens for the purpose of community grants. The community will unlock a billion tokens in POL/MATIC over 10 years, including 35 million MATIC ($27 million) during Season 01 to fund the best projects across the Polygon Layer 2 blockchain and the Ethereum landscape.”

Read More