Game Developer reports: “Industry veterans Brandon Dillon and Richard Foge have launched a new studio called 2weeks to rapidly create experimental projects for the open web. Dillon previously spent over six years at Oculus, most recently as the company’s product management director. Prior to that he served as the technical director on Grim Fandango Remastered and product lead on Hack ‘n’ Slash at Double Fine.”
Double Fine And Undead Labs Vets Launch Experimental Web Game Studio