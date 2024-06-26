Engadget reports: “Meta just made an important update for Threads users who are sharing posts to the fediverse. The company began allowing users to opt-in to sharing their Threads posts to Mastodon and other ActivityPub-powered services back in March. But the integration has been fairly limited, with Threads users unable to view replies and most other interactions to their posts without switching over to a Mastodon client or other app.”
Home Applications Threads Can Now Show Replies From Mastodon And Other Fediverse Apps