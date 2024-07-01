GamesBeat reports: “Futureverse and Animoca Brands have teamed up in a strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of blockchain-based metaverse technologies. Both companies believe in a metaverse built on open standards. Futureverse, which as relationship with Ready Player One author Ernest Cline, is focused on AI and the metaverse. Animoca Brands has hundreds of investments in blockchain game startups and believes in digital property rights made possible by the blockchain.”

