TechCrunch reports: “Anthropic is launching a program to fund the development of new types of benchmarks capable of evaluating the performance and impact of AI models, including generative models like its own Claude. Unveiled on Monday, Anthropic’s program will dole out payments to third-party organizations that can, as the company puts it in a blog post, “effectively measure advanced capabilities in AI models.” Those interested can submit applications to be evaluated on a rolling basis.”

