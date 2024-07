Music Business Worldwide reports: “It’s official: Blackstone is about to become the new owner of Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Blackstone’s USD $1.584 billion bid for the UK-listed music company yesterday (July 8) won overwhelming approval amongst HSF shareholders who voted at a Court Meeting and General Meeting. The process saw 99.97% of the Scheme Shares voted by HSF shareholders approve the Blackstone deal.”

