Game Developer reports: “Volley, a developer that specializes in voice-controlled video games for devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home, recently raised $55 million in funding for future projects. Per the press release, this funding was led by Microsoft (via its M12 Ventures), along with Lightspeed Venture Partners. Other conributors include BITKRAFT, Causeway Media Partners, and the Amazon Alexa Fund.”

