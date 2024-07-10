Gamespot reports: “Microsoft has revealed some upcoming changes to Xbox Game Pass, including raising the price of several tiers, the introduction of a new one, and the closure of another. Starting July 10, Xbox Game Pass for Console will not be available for new members only, but those who are currently subscribed will be grandfathered into this tier, with its existing access to Day One releases, including first-party Microsoft exclusives.”
